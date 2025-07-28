Posted: Jul 28, 2025 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 10:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

***THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY WE WILL HAVE MORE LATER IN THE DAY***

After more than three decades in public education and a decade at the helm of Bartlesville Public Schools, Superintendent Chuck McCauley has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

McCauley shared the news with staff and district leadership this week, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Bartlesville community for the past ten years as superintendent.

“This is not a decision I take lightly,” said McCauley. “Education has been more than a career for me, it has been a calling. And it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the students, families, teachers, and community of Bartlesville.”

Since becoming superintendent in 2016, McCauley has led the district through significant milestones. Under his leadership, Bartlesville Public Schools passed four bond issues totaling over $100 million, resulting in major facility improvements across the district.

McCauley played a visible leadership role during the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, advocating for increased investment in public education. In 2020, the district maintained in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic through strategic planning and community-wide coordination. The district also prioritized school safety by placing a School Resource Officer at every school and two at Bartlesville High School.

Bartlesville has also gained statewide and national recognition under McCauley’s leadership. The district is Oklahoma’s only Distinguished STEM District by Project Lead the Way and launched a rapidly growing, nationally recognized FFA program. In response to growing student needs, the district introduced the Elementary ATLAS program for trauma-impacted students and expanded career pathways in aviation, construction, and agriculture.

Recognizing the importance of teacher support, McCauley also championed the district’s New Teacher Academy and implemented a 50 percent childcare discount for district certified staff.

“These accomplishments reflect the work of a dedicated team and a community that believes in public education,” McCauley said. “I am proud of what we’ve built together and remain committed to finishing strong in my final year.”

McCauley credited his wife, Jennifer, for her steady support throughout his career. “Jennifer has stood beside me for 33 years, understanding the long hours and the emotional weight of this work. Her support made everything possible.”

The Board of Education will begin planning the search process for the district’s next superintendent in the coming months. McCauley will continue to serve through the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

“Bartlesville has been more than a job. It has been home,” McCauley said. “While I will be stepping away from this role, I will never stop caring about the future of this district or the lives we help shape every day.”

Superintendent McCauley plans to make a few additional comments about his retirement at the State of the Schools Luncheon on August 6th.