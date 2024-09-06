Posted: Sep 06, 2024 5:46 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2024 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

A tragic accident late Wednesday night on Interstate 44 near Catoosa has resulted in the death of a Bartlesville man.

At approximately 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2024, a 2004 GMC Sierra driven by 30-year-old Matthew Boyer veered off the road while traveling eastbound on I-44, approximately half a mile east of Catoosa. According to authorities, Boyer’s vehicle failed to navigate a right-hand curve, leading to a collision with a barrier. The impact caused the truck to overturn and come to a rest on its roof.

Emergency responders from Pafford EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced Boyer deceased due to the severe injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before emergency personnel could free him.

The Oklahoma HIghway Patrol is investigating the conditions that led to the fatal incident.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.