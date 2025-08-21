Posted: Aug 21, 2025 7:52 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 7:53 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A person was found dead in an abandoned building in the early morning on Thursday in Bartlesville.

According to a release from the Bartlesville Police Department, BPD discovered an open door at an abandoned building in the 200 block of West Hensley Boulevard.

Upon clearing the building, officers located a deceased individual inside. The body appeared to have been there for an undetermined period of time.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and will determine the cause of death.

The BPD says no foul play is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story.