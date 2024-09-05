Posted: Sep 05, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2024 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care is hosting an informative free seminar on Medicare and Advantage Care, featuring legal and healthcare experts who will help attendees navigate the complexities of elder care planning. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 3pm at the Elder 2223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jennifer Ennis and Claire Rapp with Elder Care said John Holden, a local attorney specializing in elder law, will be joined by Susan Eads, Deputy General Counsel at DHS Medicaid, and Josh Holloway, General Counsel for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. Together, they will address key topics, including:

What is Advantage?

The difference between Medicaid and Advantage

Qualification criteria for these programs

Preparing for long-term care and future planning

This event is designed to provide vital information for seniors and their families as they plan for future care needs.