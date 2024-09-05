News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 05, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2024 9:30 AM
Elder Car Free Seminar: Understanding Medicare and Advantage Care
Tom Davis
Elder Care is hosting an informative free seminar on Medicare and Advantage Care, featuring legal and healthcare experts who will help attendees navigate the complexities of elder care planning. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 3pm at the Elder 2223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jennifer Ennis and Claire Rapp with Elder Care said John Holden, a local attorney specializing in elder law, will be joined by Susan Eads, Deputy General Counsel at DHS Medicaid, and Josh Holloway, General Counsel for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. Together, they will address key topics, including:
- What is Advantage?
- The difference between Medicaid and Advantage
- Qualification criteria for these programs
- Preparing for long-term care and future planning
- This event is designed to provide vital information for seniors and their families as they plan for future care needs.
Elder Care encourages early RSVPs, which can be made through their website or by calling (918) 336-8500. Attendees are also invited to share this event with friends who might benefit from learning about these critical care programs.
Elder Care is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing the lives of mature adults by promoting healthy, independent living. As a central resource for aging services, Elder Care serves Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties, providing comprehensive support to seniors and their families.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Elder Care at (918) 336-8500.
