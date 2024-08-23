Posted: Aug 23, 2024 10:31 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2024 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There will be discussion to sign an ambulance service contract with Survival Flight EMS that would provide EMS to Barnsdall and Avant from October 2024 through September 2025 for a monthly rate of $20,000.

There will be discussion regarding budgets for the sheriff’s office, planning and zoning and fairgrounds for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The Board will also consider making the free county-wide dump day on Saturday, September 21st.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.