Posted: Aug 21, 2024 3:00 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 3:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Oglesby volunteer firefighter was severely injured last week when he was involved in a crash while responding to an assistance call.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, 20-year-old Cody Hazelwood was responding to a call for assistance when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed near the curved intersection of 2400 Road and 4020 Road.

An aerial map of the area shows the curved intersection where the collision occurred.

Oglesby Fire Chief Jerry Wade did not wish to go on-air, but told Bartlesville Radio that Hazelwood was rescued by his fellow Oglesby firefighters, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies who worked to save his life and get him treatment.

Hazelwood was transported to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, where he remains in the ICU. His family members tell Bartlesville Radio that Hazelwood is now paralyzed from the waist down and faces a long recovery road.

Wade says it’s been tough for his fire department, but they are all like family and stick together with each other. He asks for prayers for Hazelwood and his extended family.

A GoFundMe account has been established for Hazelwood.