Posted: Aug 21, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2024 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

A ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. on Sept. 2 to unveil the state highway marker dedicating the newly constructed bridge at Hensley Boulevard and Delaware Avenue as the Nelson F. Carr Memorial Bridge.

The bridge replaces the State Highway 123 Bridge previously located at Hensley Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue. Carr was an early settler in Bartlesville, a Civil War veteran who built a water-powered gristmill at the horseshoe bend of the Caney River and later sold the mill to Jacob Bartles, for whom the city is named.

The ceremony is a collaborative effort between the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which owns and maintains the bridge, Sen. Julie Daniels, local historian Debbie Neece and Community Development Director Larry Curtis. The public is invited to attend.

Aerial photo of the Nelson F. Carr Memorial Bridge courtesy of Cpl. Andrew Bailey, Bartlesville Police Department.