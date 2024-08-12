Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Tenants Begin Moving Out of Price Tower

News

Osage County

Posted: Aug 12, 2024 1:38 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 1:38 PM

Osage County District Two Accepts Donation

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis
At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two accepted a donation from a group of citizens living on a county road near Sperry and they were looking to make that road better. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said it is a county-maintained gravel road, but the group was looking to make some changes to it.
 
That donation was accepted by the Board and isn't to exceed $15,000. 

« Back to News