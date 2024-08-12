News
Osage County
Osage County District Two Accepts Donation
At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two accepted a donation from a group of citizens living on a county road near Sperry and they were looking to make that road better. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said it is a county-maintained gravel road, but the group was looking to make some changes to it.
That donation was accepted by the Board and isn't to exceed $15,000.
