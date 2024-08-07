Posted: Aug 07, 2024 2:35 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with a felony count of domestic abuse against a pregenant woman. Nicholas Johnson was arrested on this charge on Tuesday afternoon.

A probable cause affidavit states that Bartlesville Police responded to the address and even after officers read Johnson his Miranda Rights, he told them what happened. Johnson states in the affidavit that he punched the pregenant victim multiple times in the stomach and head. Their were markings on the victim's stomach and head that are consistent with what Johnson said.