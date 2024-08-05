News
Sister Station KGGF Wins Kansas Station of the Year
Nathan Thompson
A word of congratuations to one of our sister stations in Coffeyville, Kansas, for receiving the highest honor from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.
The team at KGGF-AM, "The Mighty 690," was named the 2024 Station of the Year for Medium Market Radio. KGGF's General Manager John Leonard says receiving the honor is a team effort.
Leonard says Kansas' Medium Market is very competitive.
In total, KGGF won 17 awards, which include nine first-place finishes. The link to the full list of awards is HERE.
Congratulations from your colleagues, co-workers and friends at KWON/KYFM/KRIG and KPGM!
