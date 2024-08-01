Posted: Aug 01, 2024 1:55 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2024 1:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahomans will soon have a new standard license plate to select.

The plates were unveiled Thursday by the state and will be available beginning Sept. 1. The design includes a red background with a star in the middle that has the number 46 — similar to Oklahoma's state flag from 1911 to 1925.

The plate has a tag line "imagine that" at the bottom and nine iconic images of Oklahoma symbols like the Golden Driller statue, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and the state's official mammal, the bison.

All license operators will begin issuing the plate for newly purchased vehicles when circulation begins. Oklahomans will not automatically receive the new design. Those who would like to upgrade can do so by paying a $4 plate replacement fee during vehicle registration renewal.