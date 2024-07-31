Posted: Jul 31, 2024 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday after allegedly stealing property from a place of business.

On Friday afternoon, police officers were shown footage of a vehicle pulling into a local business and stealing two transmissions and a blue torque converter. Some scrap metal had also been taken, but that wasn’t on camera.

The car tag was registered to the defendant, Patrick Gilmore. Officers went to Gilmore’s residence. He wasn’t there, but officers noticed the transmissions lying out in the open. A probable cause affidavit states that officers noted a truck fitting Gilmore’s description leaving a shop. Knowing who owned the buildings, officers asked if the owner if Gilmore was allowed to be there. Officers were told that he was.

On Monday, officers went back to Gilmore’s address. Gilmore wasn’t there, but there was a gentleman hooking up a trailer in the front yard. Gilmore had told the man to get the transmissions and converters and take them, “somewhere.”

Police officers then went back to the shop, asking if the owner recognized Gilmore and his pickup truck. The shop owner was able to identify him and the truck. A warrant was then issued for his arrest. The property was returned to the business upon Gilmore’s arrest.

Gilmore saw his bond set at $10,000 and he will next be seen in court on Friday, August 9th at 9 a.m.