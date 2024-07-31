Posted: Jul 31, 2024 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has announced its Employee of the Month for July. This month's honor goes to Accounting and Finance Fiscal Technician, Gina Vaught. Her co-worker, Kayle Amador had this to say in a nomination letter:

"She has worked for the City of Bartlesville for roughly 18 years and every single day she goes way beyond the 'extra mile' when serving people for the water department."

Vaught will get eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.