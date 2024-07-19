Posted: Jul 19, 2024 9:09 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Nation honored three veterans with the Medal of Patriotism during the July meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation.

Larry R. Richardson Sr. of Claremore; Clarence Wesley “Sonny” DeGraw of Jenks; and Michael William Smith of Sallisaw were recognized by Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden for their service and sacrifice to the country.

Sgt. 1st Class Richardson joined the United States Army on Feb. 11, 1982. He was active during Operation Iraqi Freedom with a military He was honorably discharged on Oct. 18, 2011.

Over Richardson’s career, he was awarded two Army Commendation Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal.

DeGraw joined the United States Marines on Feb. 1, 1967. DeGraw served in aviation units as a Jet Engine Mechanic and Aircraft Engine Test Call Operator. DeGraw also served as a crew chief on the CH-53 Sikorsky Helicopter. He completed three tours in Okinawa, in his first deployment he supported aviation units in Vietnam as well as the removal of helicopters and personnel back to Okinawa for return to the United States.

He returned to Okinawa for two more tours where he was to train and support troops in West Pac and to return the oldest CH-53 squadron back to the United States.

DeGraw was honorably discharged on Dec. 10, 1979. He went on to enlist in the United States Army Reserve, 95th Division, Tulsa and was placed on active duty on Oct. 1, 1982. He served as a drill sergeant for six years and First Sergeant for an additional six years at four different basic training duty stations. He was honorably discharged on May 15, 1992.

“I am very grateful to be here tonight. When I returned the first time from Vietnam, it was a sad time for veterans, we did not receive any recognition. These last few years, things have changed, and Vietnam veterans have begun receiving the recognition they deserve,” said DeGraw. “This moment just really brings it full circle for me, to have the Cherokee Nation recognize us, thank you all.”

Smith joined the United States Navy on Aug. 19, 1992, and completed boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois. He then went to Dam Neck, Virginia to receive training to become an Operation Specialist in air traffic control. Smith’s first duty station was aboard the USS Belknap (CG-26) command of the Sixth Fleet, stationed in Gaeta, Italy for 14 months conducting several war games and joint exercises with NATO Navy ships.

Petty Officer Third Class Smith was then stationed in Jacksonville, Florida aboard the USS Fahrion (FFG-22), a reserve frigate where they did a UNITAS that went around South America on a six-month deployment with the South American Navy doing several joint exercises. Smith was honorably discharged on Aug. 19, 1996.

Each month, the Cherokee Nation recognizes service men and women for their sacrifices and to demonstrate the high regard in which all veterans are held by the tribe. Native Americans, including Cherokees, are thought to have more citizens serving per capita than any other ethnic group, according to the U.S. Department of defense.

To nominate a veteran who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, call 918-772-4166.

Pictured L-R: Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor for District 14 Kevin Easley Jr., Larry R. Richardson Sr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.

Pictured L-R: Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor for At-Large Johnny Kidwell, Clarence Wesley DeGraw, Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor for At-Large Dr. Julia Coates and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.

Pictured L-R: Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, Michael William Smith, Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor for District 6 Daryl Legg and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.