Posted: Jul 16, 2024 8:43 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 11:19 AM

Tom Davis

Sports Spectacular is a kickoff to fall and winter sports in our community. It is a tailgate party that serves as the fall fundraiser to generate funds that support the work of the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Ben Ames and Fundraising Comittee Chair Kiristin Curd invited everyone to get a ticket and be a part of the fun. The dress is casual, and we encourage you to wear the colors of your favorite sports teams. The 18th annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular is scheduled for Saturday, August 24th at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The festivities will begin at 6:00pm and will include a dinner from Dink's BBQ. A cash bar will be available and fun sports themed games to play. A special guest speaker will highlight the event.

2024 Speaker: Coach Jacie Hoyt

Jacie Hoyt was introduced as the head coach of Oklahoma State women’s basketball on March 20, 2022. She came to OSU after serving as head coach at Kansas City from 2017-22.