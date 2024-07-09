News
Local News
Posted: Jul 09, 2024 10:01 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 10:03 AM
Stolen American Flags Returned to Funeral Home
Nathan Thompson
We have an update to a story we brought you last week after 40 American flags were stolen from a downtown Bartlesville funeral home.
Tim Howell with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home says the stolen flags were returned Tuesday morning.
Howell says he is grateful that the young man made the right decision and also thanked the community for spreading the word.
