Posted: May 08, 2024 6:03 PMUpdated: May 08, 2024 6:04 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook man was killed following a traffic collision Wednesday near Hominy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Harvey Jones of Skiatook was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup on State Highway 20 near County Road 2535, about 7 miles east of Hominy, when it collided with a 2006 Kenworth semi driven by 44-year-old Earl McDoulett of Claremore just after 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hominy Fire and was later transported to the medical examiner's office in Tulsa. McDoulett was treated and released at the scene.