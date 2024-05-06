Posted: May 06, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: May 06, 2024 11:13 AM

Tom Davis

On Tuesday, May 7, extraordinary students and athletes will be honered at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tatton Manning with Patriot Auto Group and Kaleb Potter with Bartlesville Radio explained how the scholars were chosen and how the grand prize winner is selected.