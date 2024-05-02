Posted: May 02, 2024 9:55 AMUpdated: May 02, 2024 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

"I do not accept PAC money or donations from lobbyists," stated Oklahoma Senate challenger Wendi Stearman Thursday on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Stearman said she stands by that statement and she tells anyone she talks to on the campaign trail she is out to represent the people and the individual. She said that is the biggest difference between her and her opponent.

Stearman faces incumbent State Senator Julie Daniels in the June primary

In her house term, Wendi was acknowledged as one of the House's most conservative members. She was one of only two Oklahoma legislators to earn a 100% lifetime rating from the state's conservative benchmark publication, The Oklahoma Constitution, since 1979.

One of her notable legislative feats was the passing of HB4327, a landmark pro-life law that not only halted all abortion procedures in Oklahoma but also elicited a personal condemnation from Kamala Harris.

Wendi is a mother of six. She passionately advocates for parental rights, particularly in matters of health and education. She proposed the bill to cut Oklahoma's ties with the National School Board Association after it sought the involvement of the Biden “Justice” Department against parents and introduced a bill to protect children from vaccine mandates.