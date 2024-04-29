Posted: Apr 29, 2024 6:30 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2024 6:30 AM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

An Oklahoma man was arrested Saturday morning in Caney, Kan., after a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to Caney Police Chief Ike Dye, the situation began in the lobby of the Caney Police Department, when an agitated man entered the building, screaming and cursing at those at the front desk. After he left, a call came into Caney PD concerning a man throwing shoes at a moving car at the intersection of Sixth and State streets.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Nathan Valdez, made his way into a home near the intersection of Sixth and Wood streets, while those in the home left and were taken to safety.

After barricading himself in the home for several hours, Valdez was arrested in the home by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team.

Valdez was transported to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections. Suggested charges include aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, criminal threat and felony obstruction.

Assistance to Caney Police included the Montgomery County SERT, Caney Fire, Caney EMS, Kansas Highway Patrol, Coffeyville SERT and Coffeyville’s EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.