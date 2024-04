Posted: Apr 23, 2024 2:24 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2024 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

This past weekend, Osage County held its free dump day event and was an overwhelming event. As has been done in years past, District Two combined its dump day with the City of Skiatook and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said it was a great turnout once again.

Talburt reminded the community that this is something that the county does in the fall as well.