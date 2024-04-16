Posted: Apr 16, 2024 10:31 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2024 10:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

Elevated to near critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon across Osage and Pawnee counties.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says strong southwest winds with gusts up to 40 mph and extremely low humidity, combined with dry grasses and other fuel means rapid fire spread is very possible.

Avoid outdoor activities that could inadvertently start a fire, including disposing of cigarettes properly. Report any wildfires to local officials.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Osage, Washington and Nowata counties in Oklahoma until 5 p.m. and for Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in Kansas until 7 p.m.