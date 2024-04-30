Posted: Apr 30, 2024 1:16 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2024 1:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

A flood watch is in effect for the listening area through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the watch from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Pawnee counties in Oklahoma and from 8 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday for Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette counties in Kansas.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday evening along a frontal boundary slowly moving into the region. Potential exists for training of storms along and near the Oklahoma-Kansas border through the overnight hours over already saturated areas.

The weather service says rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be common, with locally higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.