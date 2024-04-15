News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 15, 2024 3:16 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 3:16 PM
Osage Commissioners Examine Housing Enviornmental Review
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners reviewed an environmental quality review for capital fund work projects from the County Housing Authority on Monday. This was a routine review that the Board approved, but Executive Director with the Housing Authority, Christi McNeil, highlights some of those things found in the report.
McNeil added that there is a wait list for the complexes in Pawhuska.
