Posted: Apr 15, 2024 3:16 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners reviewed an environmental quality review for capital fund work projects from the County Housing Authority on Monday. This was a routine review that the Board approved, but Executive Director with the Housing Authority, Christi McNeil, highlights some of those things found in the report.

McNeil added that there is a wait list for the complexes in Pawhuska.