Posted: Apr 15, 2024 2:48 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners were presented with a report from Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent. In her report, Vincent stated that she recently discovered that the Elder Nutrition Program in Fairfax would be terminating their contract. This is a contract that they have held in place since 2017 and helps provide meals to the elderly in the Fairfax area.

Vincent says that with them pulling out, there will be an estimated $60,000 hole in next year's budget. Vincent has applied for, and should be able to get a grant, that they have gotten for several years now, but Vincent says that money isn't enough while operating five locations.

Vincent proposed to the Board that they pull the Fairfax and Shidler sites from the grant so that the money that the Board gives the nutrition program would go toward direct services instead of administration fees. Vincent added that she has been unable to work out all of the budgeting details because she was waiting to see what the Board wanted to do.

There are also locations in Hominy, Skiatook and Cedar Ridge. Vincent's recommendation was that the Board amend the contract to just those three sites when it is ready to be signed within the next month. Vincent said she would also continue to operate the sites in Shidler and Fairfax as well.

Because it was a presentation, the Board was unable to ask questions, but they said they will be getting with her within the next week to gather more information about this matter.