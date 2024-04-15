Posted: Apr 15, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 1:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

A project to replace the insulation on the ceiling arches at the Washington County Fairgrounds will now be fully completed thanks to a gift from the Cherokee Nation.

For the past several decades, the ceiling of the main fairgrounds building was covered with a cellulose-based insulation and acoustic material that outlived its usefulness and was falling down in clumps. The Washington County Board of Commissioners were able to fund the removal and replacement of the insulation with a newer foam product on three of the six ceiling arches in the building.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle reported on Monday that the remaining three arches will be funded thanks to the action of Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilmember Dora Smith-Patzkowski

The funding from the Cherokee Nation will allow the project to be completed within the next three weeks instead of the next fiscal year.

District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap thanked the Cherokee Nation for their generousity through several partnerships between county and tribal government when the Commissioners signed a letter of support for Cherokee Nation Transportation