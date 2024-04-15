Posted: Apr 15, 2024 1:41 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2024 1:45 PM

Chase McNutt

With the upcoming heat wave and summer just around the corner, courthouse air conditioning was the hot topic of discussion at Monday mornings Nowata County commissioners meeting.

Washington and Nowata County District Attorney, Will Drake, was in attendance an announced some ways they are going to be combating the heat.

Next, the commissioners approved a bid to be let involving hot mix and lay, cold patching, and loading and hauling. Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain then told the commissioners that they would be asking for $16,000 for two vehicles for the police squad.

It would be approved by the commissioners to be paid by ARPA funds. The Nowata County commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.