Posted: Apr 11, 2024 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

ROC-WC , Republicans and Other Conservatives Washington County, are holding an informational meeting on Monday, April 15, at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville from 6:30pm to 7:45pm. called "At Your Service."

Did you know that our 3 federal legislators have staff in DC and OK..and they do a lot of work? Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Quinn Schipper and Jessica Krause with ROC-WC invited everyon to Monday's event to hear 3 panel presenters who just happen to be legislative Field Representatives:

Derrick Sisney for Congressman Josh Brecheen

Mack Savala for Senator James Lankford

Crystal Campbell for Senator Markwayne Mullin

There will be Q/A with attendees.

Schipper said that the area Primary Candidates have been invited to have materials on display and be present to meet people.