Posted: Apr 11, 2024 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2024 10:10 AM
ROC-WC Program Set for April 15: At Your Service
Tom Davis
ROC-WC , Republicans and Other Conservatives Washington County, are holding an informational meeting on Monday, April 15, at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville from 6:30pm to 7:45pm. called "At Your Service."
Did you know that our 3 federal legislators have staff in DC and OK..and they do a lot of work? Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Quinn Schipper and Jessica Krause with ROC-WC invited everyon to Monday's event to hear 3 panel presenters who just happen to be legislative Field Representatives:
- Derrick Sisney for Congressman Josh Brecheen
- Mack Savala for Senator James Lankford
- Crystal Campbell for Senator Markwayne Mullin
There will be Q/A with attendees.
Schipper said that the area Primary Candidates have been invited to have materials on display and be present to meet people.
ROC-WC is an Association of Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County. Their mission is to promote Republican and conservative values through an informed, active electorate.
