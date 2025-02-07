Posted: Feb 07, 2025 3:02 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2025 10:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

KWON has won the 2024 Best of Show award in the non-metro radio division from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

The Best of Show award, formerly named Station of Year, is the top award for radio and television stations in the state, covering three divisions — television, non-metro radio and metro radio.

KWON Sports Director Evan Fahrbach received first place honors in play-by-play for his call in the Spring 2024 when the Bruin baseball team had an amazing comeback against Tulsa Union.

KWON News Director Nathan Thompson won first place for his feature story, “Saying Goodbye to Bartlesville’s Santa,” when the Bartlesville community gathered to sing Christmas carols while Ron Adams was facing the final moments of his life in hospice.

KWON also received the top award in long-form programming, for “Remembering the May 6 Tornado,” a compilation story of the KWON news team’s coverage of the Barnsdall and Bartlesville tornado while it was happening.

KWON has repeated with the first-place award for best station website, and also received the Community Service Awards for 2024.

The 2024 win as Best of Show marks KWON’s 11th time to be named Oklahoma’s No. 1 non-metro radio station since 1999, the most recent recognition was in 2022.