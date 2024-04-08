Posted: Apr 08, 2024 12:44 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 12:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County is the latest in Oklahoma to be named a Purple Heart County by the Military Order of the Purple Heart on Monday.

Commander Mitch Reed, Chapter 589 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, says the designation serves as a reminder to recognize and remember all veterans , including those who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal, which is awarded to veterans who have been wounded, killed in action, or died of wounds received in action.