Posted: Apr 04, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2024 1:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man is facing a federal kidnapping charge and several firearm charges.

41-year-old Jerico Lee Reddell, a Cherokee Nation member and resident of Bartlesville, was indicted by a Tulsa Grand Jury on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition after previously being convicted of felonies in Washington and Oklahoma County District Courts.

Federal prosecutors are alleging Reddel kidnapped two different victims, intentionally assaulted them with a dangerous weapon and used a firearm in a crime of violence.

The FBI, Tulsa Police Department and Bartlesville Police Department investigated the case.