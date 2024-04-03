Posted: Apr 03, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

For those looking for a great spot to view the solar eclipse, look no further than The Bartlesville Area History Museum. Registered guests will get a pair of glasses and be able to view the event from on top of city hall. After the eclipse passes, participants are also welcome to tour the History Museum. Spots are limited so you are asked to reserve a spot by going to the Bartlesville Area History Museum website.

The museum is also featuring a new exhibit through the end of June titled, “Our Oily Past.” This features H.V. Foster and the development of natural gas and oil. The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located on the fifth floor of city hall and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.