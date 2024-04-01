Posted: Apr 01, 2024 6:36 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 7:50 PM

Chase McNutt

UPDATE 8:44 p.m.: Live Coverage is no longer available

There were three confirmed tornado touchdowns and various power outages.

Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Williams

----------------------------------------------------------------

Tune into any one of KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 & 95.1, KRIG 104.9 FM, 100.1 KYFM or SportsTalks 99.1 FM KPGM for live weather coverage from the Bartlesville Radio Weather desk. Nathan Thompson and Tom Davis are live on air while our trained weather spotters call in with live updates.

You may also access the coverage on the Bartlesville Radio App or you can tune in here to access any of the streams.