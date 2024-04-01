Posted: Apr 01, 2024 3:00 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 3:01 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners started their Monday meeting by listening to Gavin Brady with the with the Oklahoma Water Resource Board about being on a flood plan. Brady explained in greater detail about why he came by.

Next, the Nowata Public Library announced that all of their staff will be retiring in June this year, so they have a list of needs to be met to make sure they can continue to stay open. The Library Board laid out their list of needs to the Commissioners.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am and the meeting is open to the public.