Posted: Sep 30, 2025 3:41 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 4:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

The former superintendent/CEO of Tri County Tech in Bartlesville has been named state superintendent of public instruction.

The Tulsa World reports Lindel Fields is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s choice to replace Ryan Walters, who announced his resignation last week and made it official Tuesday.

Fields was the superintendent/CEO of Tri County Tech from 2009-2021 and led the CareerTech school through unparalleled growth, including the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

Following his retirement in 2021, Fields has worked in the private sector, running his own consulting and training business.

Bartlesville Radio has reached out to Fields for comment. As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Fields has not yet returned the phone call.

This is a developing story.