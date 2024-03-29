Posted: Mar 29, 2024 3:18 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 3:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council is expected to accept a nearly $740,000 grant Monday from the Federal Aviation Administration for constructing new taxiways at Bartlesville Municipal Airport.

The first proposal is an east-west taxiway, which would be built to the northeast of the terminal building to facilitate future hangar development at the airport and expansion of the airport apron near the terminal. Another proposed north-south taxiway would be built in conjuction with the first project, which would open up development of more airport property for mid-sized hangars.

The FAA grant would be used in addition to a nearly $1.2 million grant from the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics already awarded for the project. The total cost of constructing the taxiways is projected to be just over $2 million. The city of Bartlesville's share is approximately $101,000.

The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.