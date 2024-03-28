Posted: Mar 28, 2024 9:25 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

Spring has sprung, and although temperatures have been a bit chilly over the past couple of days, many anglers are already heading out to area lakes to fish.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says most lakes are reaping good-to-fair results in northeast Oklahoma during this early season.

At Copan and Hulah lakes, crappie, blue catfish and channel catfish are fair on most traditional baits. Largemouth bass are hitting good at Birch Lake and crappie are fair. At Skiatook Lake, all bass species and crappie are fair — and at Oologah Lake, bass are fair, but paddlefish are slow.

For some of the best action in the area, anglers may want to head over to Kaw Lake. Paddlefish are snagging good below the dam and in the river channel. Bass and catfish are fair across most of the lake.

For top results, Keystone Lake is reporting excellent fishing for sunfish species, and good results for bass and crappie.