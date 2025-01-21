Posted: Jan 21, 2025 12:30 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2025 2:41 PM

Nathan Thompson/Ty Loftis

Central Middle School in downtown Bartlesville was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a fire alarm.

Students and staff evacuated to Earl Sears Park while the Bartlesville Fire Department responded. School District Spokesperson Granger Meador said the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.