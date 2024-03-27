Posted: Mar 27, 2024 10:20 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Sherri announced the chamber events for the month of April. She highlighted several including the Under 40 Emerging Stars of Bartlesville Gala - April 5th 2024

There will be ten featured individuals before the final awards are awarded, much in the style of the Oscars, and a gala held to encompass Bartlesville’s very own celebrities.

The event is set for the date April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri County Event Center, 6101, Nowata RD Bartlesville, Ok. Tickets are $50 and seats are limited, so RSVP by March 31.