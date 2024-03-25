News
Posted: Mar 25, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 2:34 PM
First Bison Calf of Spring Born at Tallgrass Prairie Preserve
Nathan Thompson
The Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska is celebrating a new arrival.
The first bison calf of the Spring was born Monday, the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy announced.
The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve contains more than 39,000 acres, which is the largest protected piece of tallgrass prairie on earth. It is home to approximately 2,500 free-ranging bison.
The first bison calf of the Spring season and mother are shown at the Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska. Photo courtesy Tony Brown/The Nature Conservancy.
