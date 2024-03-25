Posted: Mar 25, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 2:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska is celebrating a new arrival.

The first bison calf of the Spring was born Monday, the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy announced.

The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve contains more than 39,000 acres, which is the largest protected piece of tallgrass prairie on earth. It is home to approximately 2,500 free-ranging bison.