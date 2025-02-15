Posted: Feb 15, 2025 1:21 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2025 1:26 PM

Tom Davis

A cold front moving through the region this evening will bring a shift from rain showers to snow as temperatures drop. While snowfall accumulations are expected to remain below an inch in most areas, minor winter weather impacts are possible where snow does stick.

In addition to the light snowfall, strong winds may cause blowing snow, locally reducing visibility on roads. Drivers should remain cautious, especially in open areas where gusts could make travel difficult.

While significant impacts are not expected, residents should prepare for a brief period of wintry weather and colder conditions overnight. Stay updated on any changes in the forecast as the system moves through.

Bartlesville Radio is here to prepare you--not scare you.