Posted: Mar 13, 2024 5:51 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) objected on the Senate floor to S. 2801 the Veterans Families Health Services Act of 2023 because it included overly broad definitions that would have left the door open for human cloning, gene editing, sex or disability based discrimination against embryos, and expanding IVF access beyond biological women.

Lankford is pro-life and supportive of In Vitro Fertilization.

