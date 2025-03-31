Posted: Mar 31, 2025 1:40 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2025 5:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Price Tower will be auctioned through a bankruptcy sale, according to a social media post by Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Oklahoma, a commercial real estate agency.

The iconic Bartlesville building that was designed by Frank Lloyd and constructed in 1956 as the headquarters of H.C. Price Company is slated to be auctioned at 9:00 a.m. on May 6, 2025, at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa.

KTUL-TV reports that the process is open to all who submit a qualified bid before the auction date, and a stalking horse bid of $1.4 million has been placed by McFarlin Building, LLC.

Open bidding begins Monday, March 31. Interested buyers should contact Scott Schlotfelt at 918-720-7556 for official bidding information.