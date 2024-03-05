Posted: Mar 04, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 2:05 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered Republican voters are only allowed to vote on the Republican ballot and registered Libertarian voters are only allowed to vote on the Libertarian ballot. Registered Democrats and Independents may vote using the Democratic ballot.

Here is a listing of candidates, plus sample ballots in Washington County.

CLICK HERE FOR REPUBLICAN PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT

CLICK HERE FOR LIBERTARIAN PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT

CLICK HERE FOR DEMOCRATIC PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION DAY REMINDERS AND POLLING PLACES

PRESIDENT

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

JOSEPH R BIDEN JR

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON

CENK UYGUR

STEPHEN LYONS

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO

DEAN PHILLIPS

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

CHASE OLIVER

JACOB HORNBERGER

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON

VIVEK RAMASWAMY

RON DeSANTIS

RYAN L. BINKLEY

DAVID STUCKENBERG

DONALD J. TRUMP

NIKKI HALEY