Posted: Jan 30, 2024 5:27 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2024 5:40 AM

Tom Davis

Censure? What Censure? That January 27, 2024, Oklahoma GOP State Committee meeting called by Vice Chairman Hill to censure US Senator James Lankford over his proposed border legislation that has not yet been revealed, was held out of compliance with the OKGOP Rules according to State GOP Chaiman Nathan Dahm.

According to Dahm, OKGOP Rule 10(c) says it is to be a joint call by the Chair and Vice Chair unless either officer is not available or either office is vacant then the remaining officer may do so. Dahm said this obviously does not apply to the call made solely by the Vice Chair Hill.

Senator Lankford said on FOX NEWS SUNDAY, "There are a lot of rumors out there."

Chairman Dahm refers to those who attened the meeting as a “faction” in the party who refuse to follow the party rules.