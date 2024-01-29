Posted: Jan 29, 2024 2:46 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2024 2:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners spent several minutes of their Monday meeting discussing, but not taking any action on the upcoming state legislative session.

Antle says the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma are tracking 183 bills so far that could impact county government. Antle says he is paying special attention to two bills that sound good in theory, but may have some unintendend consequences on Washington County.