Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jan 19, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2024 1:33 PM
BHS to Offer Construction Class Next Year
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville High School will have a new course available next year to prepare and educate students for careers that don't necessarily require a college degree.
LaDonna Chancellor, the school district's executive director of teaching and learning, says the new course is part of Bartlesville's plan to "redefine ready."
Chancellor says the size and amount of classes offered in construction will depend on how many students enroll. She says the course will act as an introductory piece for students who may want to partner with other educational opportunities through Tri County Tech.
Chancellor says other partnerships may develop for student construction participation in the private sector, too.
