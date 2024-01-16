News
Local News
Posted: Jan 16, 2024 12:50 PM
Bartlesville's Whataburger to Open Wednesday
Nathan Thompson
The wait is finally over for local fans of a popular Texas-based fast food restaurant.
Bartlesville's Whataburger will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, franchisee WAB Ventures confirmed. The new restaurant was announced back in April 2023, thanks to a $119,000 incentive from the Bartlesville Development Authority and City Council.
Construction began in September following the demolition of the former Hunan restaurant at 1350 SE Washington Blvd. Whataburger was expected to open in early to mid December. However, a few construction delays pushed the opening day to Wednesday.
Whataburger's Bartlesville location will be open 24 hours a day. Fayetteville, Ark.-based WAB Ventures operates restaurants in 10 cities across northeast Oklahoma and Arkansas.
