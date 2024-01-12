Posted: Jan 12, 2024 8:12 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 8:12 AM

Cheynne Gilkey

Bartlesville Public Library is ready to equip you with your own super hero powers. What will it be?

On January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. the Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a teen self-defense class with the help of the Bartlesville Police Department.

The event will be held in the upstairs meeting room. Signups will be available on January 17, 2024, but space is limited so don’t hesitate.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Public Library Facebook page).