Posted: Jan 10, 2024 9:09 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2024 9:09 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is bringing you history in the form of literature. Unlike the history lectures in school, this one is inspirational.

On January 18, 2024 at noon the Bartlesville Area History Museum is hosting a Third Thursday Lunch and Learn, their newest exhibit “Street Scenes: Now and Then,” as well as guest speaker, author, and co-author Connie Cronley.

Cronley has written three books, co-authored the memoir of late Edward Perkins, and will be introducing her latest biography “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard”. Kate Barnard, known as the Good Angel of Oklahoma, was a political reformer, activist, progressive reformer, and first woman elected state commissioner of charities and corrections in 1907.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lunch or enjoy some light refreshments curtsy of the BAHM. Little ones can enjoy the street scene coloring station.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue on the fifth floor and open Mon-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrée is free, but donations are always appreciated. For more information call 918-338=4290 or email history@cityofbartlesville.org.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Community News Facebook page).